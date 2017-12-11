OTTAWA –The federal government has nominated a new conflict of interest and ethics commissioner.

Mario Dion, the current chair of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada, is set to replace current ethics watchdog Mary Dawson.

Government House Leader Bardish Chagger made the announcement in the House of Commons Monday.

Dawson’s term is set to end Jan. 8, 2018.

Dion is a retired lawyer from Montreal, and has chaired the Immigration Refugee Board since 2015. Prior to that, he was the public sector integrity commissioner.

Dawson’s office is currently investigating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for potentially breaching conflict of interest rules over a Christmas 2016 trip to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas.

Because of Dawson’s investigation into him, Trudeau and some of his top aides have recused themselves from the selection process. Trudeau tapped Chagger to lead the nomination process.

Dawson is also probing Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s possible conflict of interest over his sponsorship of pension bill, C-27.

If Dawson does not complete her reports on these matters before her departure, it will be up to Dion to determine whether he will continue to pursue, drop, or reevaluate the investigations.

Dawson has held the role for over a decade. Dawson was first appointed in July 2007. Her appointment was renewed in 2014, and extended under the current government during the hunt for her replacement.

During question period Monday, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer questioned Trudeau about whether he would commit to making sure the investigations continue under Dawson’s replacement, and whether MPs would be able to question the nominee.

Trudeau did not directly answer either of these questions, rather he cited the independent appointment process Chagger led.