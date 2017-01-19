Feds knew of suicide threat, didn't respond: First Nations community
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:45AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 11:50AM EST
OTTAWA - Indigenous leaders say it is absolutely unacceptable that Health Canada was aware last year of concerns about a suicide pact in a northern Ontario community, but did not provide financial assistance to help.
The community of Wapekeka First Nation presented documents detailing challenges with mental health in July 2016 and asked for $376,000 to tackle the problem.
Community members now are mourning the loss of two 12-year-old girls, Jolynn Winter and Chantel Fox.
The reserve, plagued by a legacy of sexual abuse, lies about 600 kilometres due north of Thunder Bay.
Health Canada says it told community members last fall that it would pursue funding opportunities for Wapekeka.
Community spokesperson Joshua Frogg says the bureaucracy is cumbersome and doesn't move fast enough to help communities facing dire needs.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Language complaints filed over PM Trudeau's French answers to English questions
- Top-ranking officer's suspension casts pall over warships plan
- Monsef says 'it's an important time for women' as she preps for new role
- Kevin O'Leary enters Conservative leadership race: 'I'm in'
- Advocates call for holdout provinces to sign health transfer deals