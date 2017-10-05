OTTAWA – The federal government's underestimation of the complexity of overhauling the public servants pay system led to the failure of the Phoenix rollout, and the government has still not learned its lesson, according to the findings of an independent auditor's report.

Goss Gilroy Inc. was commissioned by the Treasury Board to take on a “lessons learned” study of the government’s introduction of the Phoenix pay system in a two-part rollout: first, replacing the old software; and then moving pay from within each department into one centralized centre in Miramichi, N.B.

The $165,000 study identified 17 key lessons that it says the government better learn quickly, as Public Services and Procurement Canada continues to pay people through Phoenix, while digging itself out of the backlog caused by the troubled implementation.

The government first rolled out the new Phoenix pay system for approximately 300,000 employees in February, 2016, and by summer that year, there were 82,000 cases of public servants either receiving no pay, or incorrect pay. The initial promise from the department was to have the backlog of problematic pay cases resolved by Oct. 31, 2016. As of Sept. 20, there were 257,000 cases of employee pay issues left to be resolved, an increase from the month before due to an influx of new collective agreements that had to be processed.

The lessons stated in Thursday’s report are meant to respond to a number of the lead department’s failings, including: not putting accountability and authority in the hands of a single office; ineffective communication of the changes coming; erring in counting on savings ahead of the rollout being completed; not continually reassessing the timeline; and not ensuring it had enough staff, or adequately trained staff to execute the implementation.

Auditors also noted that the planned testing of the new pay system did not occur, and the department’s reliance on assumptions around eliminating the backlog that eventually piled up, also compounded the problem.

“These are lessons that are yet to be learned, not lessons that have been learned,” the report says. “It will be critical for the government to actually apply these lessons in future transformations and more immediately in the transformation challenge currently before the government.”

The new system, initiated by the previous Conservative government in 2009, was meant to standardize the payroll of public servants and save more than $70-million annually. Already, the government has planned to spend $400-million over two years trying to fix the beleaguered system. Part of this cost is going to hiring back employees that were laid off ahead of the rollout to help get things on track.

The report looked at what happened between 2008 and April 2016. In the execution of this study, the auditors consulted documents and spoke with more than 100 people across departments and outside of the bureaucracy.

Broadly, it suggests the government needs to work on improving the culture of “agility, openness, and responsiveness” going forward.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has assembled a ministerial working group to take on fixing the payroll system, and it was the top mandate priority on Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough’s new mandate letter that was made public yesterday.

Going forward, the report also recommends the government look at how the private sector can help fill in any capability gaps when pursuing initiatives like this.