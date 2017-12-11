

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government has reached a deal with the provinces and territories on the revenue sharing of the legalized marijuana excise tax, CTV News has learned.

It is expected it will soon be announced that the provinces and territories will get somewhere between 70 and 80 per cent of the revenue, up from the initial federal offer to split the money 50-50.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau is meeting with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Ottawa Monday to discuss the details of the federal excise tax on recreational marijuana.

The initial offer to split the funds evenly did not go over well, with the provinces and territories arguing that they will be bearing the brunt of most up-front costs of getting a legal regime in place by July 2018.

The federal government proposed the excise tax be 10 per cent of the final retail price, or $1 per gram, whichever amounted to more money.

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer