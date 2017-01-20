

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government has taken a first step in making judicial appointments in six provinces under a new process announced last fall.

The Liberals have come under fire for making slow progress on filling dozens of vacant judge posts, which some in the legal community have warned will lead to the dismissal of criminal cases over delays.

On Friday, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced appointments to judicial advisory committees that will provide recommendations on judicial appointments in B.C., Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, P.E.I. and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The remaining appointments are expected in the coming weeks.

“Women make up a strong majority of the new JACs and minority groups have unprecedented representation,” reads a news release. The search committees are made up of members representing the bench, the bar, and the public.

“These Committees have a heavy responsibility to ensure that only the most meritorious candidates are recommended for appointment to the bench. By fulfilling their mandate, they are meeting not only the expectations of Canadians but also the needs of our justice system," said Wilson-Raybauld.

The ministry dismembered JACs in October and announced reforms to the appointment and committee process aimed at boosting diversity, increasing committee independence, and establishing an open selection process for the three public representatives on each committee.

Last summer, a Supreme Court ruling imposed deadlines of 18 months for provincial cases to get to trial and 30 months for those in Superior Court.

The Canadian Bar Association wrote a letter to the justice minister earlier this month, saying the shortage of judges is leading to an "acute access to justice problem in Canada” and that court delays are undermining public confidence in the system.

There were 46 vacant judicial posts across the country as of Jan. 5, according to the Office of the Commissioner for Federal Judicial Affairs.