

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says Canada will contribute another $3 million to relief efforts to help refugees fleeing into Bangladesh from northern Myanmar.

She says the money is a response to an aid appeal from the United Nations and the International Red Cross.

The funds will address key needs, including shelter, protection, health, water and sanitation.

Bibeau says the money will go to Doctors Without Borders, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, the Red Cross and the International Organization for Migration.

She says part of the funding will help with hospital care and other health-care services, particularly focusing on sexual and reproductive health and sexual and gender-based violence and psychosocial support for survivors as well as obstetric care.

Canada is also making its emergency stockpile, including shelter and emergency relief supplies, available to help Rohingya Muslim refugees who say they have been driven from their homes in Myanmar.