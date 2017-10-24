OTTAWA – The federal government is using an improved fiscal situation to make increases to some of its tax measures for middle and low income Canadians, but isn't spending much of the nearly $9 billion that has been injected into the federal coffers as the result of a surging economy.

The improved outlook means that Ottawa will increase the Canada Child Benefit, among other federal tax benefits.

The fall economic statement from the federal government shows that deficits are projected to be lower than originally forecasted: $19.9 billion in 2017-18, down from the 2017 budget forecast of $28.5 billion.

The debt is set to continue dropping over the next five years, to $12.5 in 2022-23, but there is still no budget balance in sight. During the 2015 federal election campaign, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had pledged to run maximum deficits of $10 billion, until 2019 when he promised to balance the books.

The economy is expected to grow by 3.1 per cent in 2017, which is considerably higher than expected at the start of the year; will reduce to 2.1 per cent in 2018; and drop below two per cent in 2019, to 1.6 per cent.

In the fall update the government also cites that Canada is the fastest-growing economy in the G7, with GDP growing at an average of 3.7 over the last year; and that 450,000 new jobs have created over the last two years.

Canada Child Benefit

The federal government is increasing the Canada Child Benefit by indexing it to inflation as of July 2018, to reflect the rising cost of living. This is expected to cost an additional $5.6 billion over the first five years.

Originally the government planned to index the benefit to inflation in 2020-2021. Deciding to start the indexation two years early is a result of the improved economic situation, the government says.

The Liberals introduced the $23-billion Canada child benefit (CCB) program in 2016. It gives families with children under the age of 18 a monthly payment, the amount of which is tied to income.

The government’s indexation would result in $96 dollars more per child under six and $81 a year for children aged 6 through 17, in 2018-19.

The CCB currently pays up to $6,400 a year ($533 a month) per child under the age of six, and up to $5,400 per child for those aged six through 17. However, the benefit amount begins to decrease as a family’s net income surpasses $30,000. In 2018-19 the first income threshold is set to rise to $30,450.

Working Income Tax Benefit

The federal government is also giving a boost to its Working Income Tax Benefit, a refundable tax credit for low income Canadians in the workforce. The benefit also aims to incentivize those who don’t have a job to join the workforce.

It is being increased by $500 million per year, starting in 2019. Further details on how the government will increase benefits for current recipients and expand who is eligible will come in the 2018 budget.

Small Business Tax Cut

Already announced, but also included in the fall economic statement, is the lowering of the small business tax rate from 10.5 to 10 per cent in 2018 and to 9 per cent in 2019. The statement also includes some of the Liberals’ other tax reform measures that were the subject of much scrutiny, and eventually watered down over the last week.