VANCOUVER -- Former British Columbia premier Christy Clark will resign as leader of the provincial Liberal party.

Clark made her intentions known in a brief statement on Friday, and will also be giving up her seat in Kelowna.

She said she informed her caucus colleagues about her decision to leave as leader effective Aug. 4.

Clark said in the statement that she is proud of everything she has accomplished, including working to make B.C. the leader in Canada's economy and creating more than 200,000 jobs.

She called the province's protection of the Great Bear Rainforest "British Columbia's gift to the world."

"I am certain that British Columbia's best days lie ahead," she said in the statement.

Clark, 51, led a come-from-behind victory in 2013, sweeping her party to a surprise win over the New Democrats.

But she couldn't pull off a majority government in the election this May, winning just 43 of the 87 seats in the legislature for a minority government. The Liberals lost after 16 years in power.

The New Democrats, with 41 seats, and the Greens with three, joined forces to govern the province. Clark's party lost a confidence vote in the legislature at the end of June.

Clark said that when she offered her resignation to Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon she tried to convince Guichon to call an election. Instead, the lieutenant-governor asked New Democrat Leader John Horgan to form government.

Horgan and his cabinet were sworn in last week.

Former B.C. Liberal MLA Bill Bennett described Clark's resignation as a loss for both the party and the province, strongly dismissing any suggestion the party forced her out.

"I'm shocked, and I think it's sad that B.C. doesn't get to have the benefit of Christy Clark for another few more years," he said, speaking by phone from Cranbrook.

"I'm not happy about the decision. I wish she had hung on, but I understand why she thinks it's better for the party to have fresh leadership."

1/2 We thank @christyclarkbc for her years of exceptional service to our party and the people of BC. — Today's BC Liberals (@bcliberals) July 28, 2017