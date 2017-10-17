

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal ethics watchdog has confirmed that the controversy surrounding Finance Minister Bill Morneau revolves around assets held by a corporation, not by Morneau himself.

Ethics commissioner Mary Dawson says that the legal distinction makes all the difference when it comes to the law.

“All of the assets that people are worried about are held by a corporation, not by Mr. Morneau,” Dawson told CTV’s Power Play on Tuesday.

“A corporation is legally a separate person, and this is where the confusion rises.”

The Conservatives have accused the finance minister of positioning himself to personally gain from his own tax reform plan, and the NDP said Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27, an effort to amend the Pension Benefits Standards Act, may be a conflict of interest.

In an interview earlier Tuesday, Dawson acknowledged that she advised Morneau that it was not necessary to put his assets in a blind trust.

"I told him that it wasn't required," she said. "I took a look at what he disclosed and according to what was disclosed, and which I do for anybody, I make a judgment as to what's necessary."

With files from the Canadian Press

Bill Morneau's Letter to Ethics Commissioner Oct 17 by CTV News on Scribd