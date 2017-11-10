OTTAWA — Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Mary Dawson has confirmed she has launched a formal investigation into whether Finance Minister Bill Morneau has broken federal ethics law over his sponsorship of Bill C-27.

"We always are as careful as we can be to use the word examination when we’re talking about having launched an examination. Otherwise, we say we’re looking into something. It’s because when the media gets that word 'investigation' they confuse it between the two activities so we avoid the word investigation," Dawson told CTV News.

In a letter to NDP MP Nathan Cullen, provided exclusively to CTV News, Dawson said she has "reasonable grounds" based on her follow up meeting with the finance minister about his involvement with the pension bill, to "commence an examination" into whether Morneau contravened Canadian ethics laws by sponsoring the legislation while still owning shares in his family’s human resources company.

Dawson confirmed to CTV News the investigation is solely focused on Morneau’s sponsorship of Bill C-27.

Cullen wrote to the ethics commissioner in October requesting an investigation into whether Morneau was in a potential conflict of interest for putting forward the bill while still indirectly owning shares in Morneau Shepell.

Bill C-27 proposes changes to private pensions, something that would fall under the company's purview.

On Oct. 26 Dawson informed Cullen that she had "concerns" about his sponsorship of the bill.

Today, she made it official she has grounds to dig deeper, and has informed Morneau of that.

"I received comments from Minister Morneau on his involvement in Bill C-27. I also received information from the Honourable Pierre Poilievre, Member of Parliament for Carleton, on November 8, 2017. In light of the information provided in your letter as well as information gathered by my Office, I am of the view that I have reasonable grounds to commence an examination under subsection 45(1), and have so informed Minister Morneau."

At the time Cullen requested an investigation, Morneau was using an ethics loophole to continue to indirectly own shares in Morneau Shepell. Morneau has since announced he is divesting himself, and will donate the money earned from any increase in the value of shares in Morneau Shepell since he was elected.

The minister’s office emphasized that Dawson was conducting an examination and not an investigation, though the ethics watchdog herself has confirmed there is no difference.

Section 45(1) of the Conflict of Interest Act states that if the Commissioner has reason to believe a public office holder has contravened the Act, she can “examine the matter on his or her own initiative,” and unless the examination is stopped, the Commissioner will provide the Prime Minister with a report laying out the facts, and the Commissioner’s conclusion to whether the public office holder broke the law.

"Just admitting to what is obvious to everybody would be a good start, for the finance minister, rather than trying to play semantics," Cullen told Omar Sachedina on CTV’s Power Play.

Bill C-27 was tabled in Oct. 2016 and has not yet been debated.

In a statement issued in October, Morneau Shepell said it was not involved in the consultation on Bill C-27, and despite the company supporting the proposed changes, the legislation “is not expected to have a material impact on our company.”

When he took the finance minister position, Dawson set up an ethics screen managed by Morneau’s chief of staff to keep the minister from getting involved in government business that could affect the company, but his continued ownership of the giant HR firm created the potential for Morneau to have violated the Conflict of Interest Act, the opposition has said.

In a statement to CTV News, a spokesperson for Morneau said he will "answer any questions the Commissioner has on this matter."

"Since the first day in Office, the Minister of Finance has worked with the Conflict of Interests and Ethics Commissioner [sic.] and followed her recommendations and advice," said Chloe Luciani-Girouard, press secretary for Morneau.

