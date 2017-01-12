Finance Minister Bill Morneau is being asked to let Canadians order more from sellers outside the country without paying duties as he heads toward his second federal budget.

More than 40,000 people have signed an open letter, written by online auction site eBay to Morneau, asking the finance minister to increase the de minimis threshold -- the level at which duties and taxes apply.

Right now, that threshold is $20, meaning anything more costly that Canadians order from across the border is subject to duties.

The threshold in the U.S. was recently raised from US$200 to US$800. The Canadian limit has been the same since the 1980s.

Andrea Stairs, managing director of eBay Canada, says the low threshold costs consumers and small businesses, particularly businesses trying to compete with others outside the country.

"Canadian consumers aren't able to participate in global e-commerce the way their peers in other nations are," Stairs said in an interview with CTVNews.ca.

"That's particularly impactful for Canadians who are under-served by traditional retail, so Canadians who live in smaller communities, rural communities and the north."

On the small business side, Stairs said, Canadians who order supplies from outside the country are liable for higher duties than competitors in other countries, like the U.S.

"They're unable to access international supply chains and source inventory in a way that is comparable or competitive with U.S. sellers," she said.

But raising the de minimis threshold would mean an unfair advantage for retailers outside Canada, who don't charge HST or GST, said Karl Littler, vice-president of public affairs at the Retail Council of Canada. Add in the duties that Canadian retailers pay -- taxes applied to items they import to sell -- and that could add up to a 20 or 25 per cent price advantage for retailers outside of Canada, Littler said.

"Any time you relieve an incoming good of that tax, then you place that good at a competitive advantage relative to somebody selling it in Canada," he said.

"They're selling in Canada, they hire people here, they invest here, but they would be at a tax disadvantage relative to an entity that has no physical presence here."

Littler says business owners can reclaim the duties they pay on supplies if they later export the resulting product, though he'd certainly like to see duties lowered.

Both Stairs and Littler expect the debate to continue, particularly as the federal budget approaches and trade becomes a focus of discussions between Canada and the U.S.

"If it's not addressed in the budget, I would very much expect that this would be ripe for conversations around NAFTA and around the trading relationship between Canada and the U.S.," Stairs said.

"One way or another, this is going to have to be addressed at some point."