

The Canadian Press





CHARLOTTETOWN -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada could play a role in defusing the tense global standoff with the North Korean regime by working with Cuba.

Trudeau made the comment today in response to a question about nuclear war posed after an unrelated speech in Charlottetown.

He says he had "surprising conversations" with Cuban President Raul Castro when the two men met last November in Havana.

Trudeau says Cuba has decent diplomatic relations with North Korea, which may allow Canada to send messages to North Korea through "surprising conduits."

The prime minister says there wasn't a great deal of discussion about North Korea when he was in Cuba, but he says it was something he talked about with Castro.

Trudeau says Canada has taken a keen interest in North Korea's aggressive stance because if the rogue state succeeds in developing intercontinental ballistic missiles, they could be fired over the North Pole on a flight path that would take them over Canada.