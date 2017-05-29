Defence minister says Canada will extend Indian Ocean commitment to 2021
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 10:35AM EDT
OTTAWA -- Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says Canada will extend its commitment to maritime security in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean with ships and personnel.
He says Operation Artemis will be extended until the end of April 2021.
Artemis is a multinational operation that deploys ships and surveillance systems to intercept shipments of weapons and narcotics in the region.
Sajjan says the extension authorizes the Canadian Armed Forces to commit up to 375 personnel to the operation, send in a frigate once every two years and contribute an Aurora patrol plane once a year.
Canada will earmark up to $131.4 million to support the extension.
He says Canada has supported security in the area since 2001 under a number of operations.
