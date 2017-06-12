

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will roll out more details today about Ottawa's spending plans for the Royal Canadian Navy.

Sajjan is expected to highlight investments in capabilities and support for the navy in Halifax, as part of the Liberals' new defence policy.

He has been holding events across the country to promote the Liberals' proposed increase in defence spending.

The Trudeau government announced last week that it will spend $62 billion more over the next two decades for a major expansion of the Canadian Armed Forces.

But much of the money won't flow until after the next election, and it's not clear whether the spending spike would mean bigger federal deficits or spending cuts in other areas.

Sajjan will also likely be asked about a recent meeting he had with the head of the American defence giant producing the controversial F-35 stealth fighter, which the governing Liberals had vowed not to purchase.