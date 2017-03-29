Deadline passes for Conservative leadership rivals to sign up new members
Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O'Leary speaks at Queen's University, in Kingston, Ont., on Thursday, March 16, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 29, 2017 4:28AM EDT
OTTAWA - The deadline has come and gone for the Conservative leadership contenders to sign up new members.
Kevin O'Leary was first out of the blocks to declare his membership tally once the midnight deadline passed by sending out an email blast declaring he had signed up 33,336 members in 69 days.
None of his rivals had publicly indicated how many paid memberships they had attracted by early Wednesday morning.
In announcing his numbers, O'Leary also called on the other contenders to "release their accurate membership sales" and called on the Conservative Party to audit the membership list to ensure they conform to the rules.
The businessman and reality-TV star's challenge follows the party recently removing more than 1,300 people from its membership rolls after a review found they hadn't paid for the memberships themselves.
The Conservative party said it wasn't possible to determine which campaign or campaigns were involved, since the memberships were purchased anonymously.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- PM highlights money for parks, conservation as U.S. changes course on climate
- Tory leadership hopefuls solicit support as membership deadline looms
- Deadline passes for Conservative leadership rivals to sign up new members
- Lawyer says Sen. Meredith will honour ethics committee invite to appear
- Montreal likely to block Energy East pipeline, Rona Ambrose says