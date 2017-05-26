

CTVNews.ca





The Conservative Party of Canada will announce its new leader this weekend and CTV News has complete coverage of the event.

Scroll down or click here to follow our live blog

The party’s leadership event began Friday at the Toronto Congress Centre. All 13 candidates gave their final speeches of the year-long race. The leadership search will culminate on May 27 when a winner is announced.

A CTV News special, led by Chief News Anchor Lisa LaFlamme, is offering full coverage of the event Saturday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (approx.).

The special is airing on CTV News Channel.

CTV News is also providing updates from the ground on social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (search for username CTVNews) for behind-the-scenes pictures, interviews and videos from the convention.

For up-to-date information, follow our live blog from CTV News producers and reporters at the scene below.

Reading on an app? Tap here for full experience.