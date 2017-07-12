

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The federal government is set to reveal Canada's next governor general Thursday with an announcement outside the doors of the Senate.

Multiple officials say that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will make the announcement himself, and is expected to be flanked by the new viceregal just as Gov. Gen. David Johnston stood alongside Stephen Harper when he was tapped for the job in 2010.

Sources say Trudeau informed the Queen during an audience with her last week of his recommendation to the post.

Johnston's term is set to expire in September, after Harper extended it by two years ahead of the 2015 federal election.

The identity of who will replace him has been a closely guarded secret with few in Ottawa in the know about who will become the 29th person to hold the position.

Traditionally, the viceregal job rotates between anglophones and francophones, with all indications pointing to a francophone filling the portfolio beginning this fall.