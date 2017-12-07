

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promise to end all boil-water advisories on First Nations within five years won't happen without significantly more federal funding, Parliament's budget watchdog warns.

In a report released Thursday, the parliamentary budget office estimates it will cost at least $3.2 billion in capital investment to bring First Nations drinking water and wastewater systems up to standards comparable to non-Indigenous communities by 2020.

That includes $1.8 billion to upgrade drinking water systems and another $1.4 billion to upgrade wastewater treatment, along with $361 million in maintenance costs.

The Trudeau government's first budget in 2016 allocated almost $2 billion over five years for improving First Nations water and wastewater systems.

But the PBO report says that falls far short of what's needed to deliver on Trudeau's 2015 campaign promise to end all long-term boil-water advisories in First Nations communities within five years.

The planned spending, combined with the money that's been devoted to improving water systems since 2011, will cover only 54 to 70 per cent -- depending on population growth -- of the total investments needed, the report says.

Moreover, the report notes that the Trudeau government's commitment applies only to water systems that are financially supported by the federal government -- which covers most, but not all, systems on reserve.

"As such, even if the federal commitment is fulfilled, there may remain inadequate infrastructure," it says.

As of the end of July, the number of long-term boil-water advisories on reserves financially supported by Indigenous Affairs had dropped by just seven -- from 77 to 70, according to the government's mandate-letter tracker.

Charlie Angus, the NDP's Indigenous affairs critic, said the report shows the Liberal government would have to invest an additional $2.35 billion, at a minimum, to meet Trudeau's promise.

"Access to clean water is a fundamental right," Angus said. "It is time the government got serious about this."