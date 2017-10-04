

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Federal Conservatives are expected to call today for the Trudeau government to start talks with the U.S. about joining its ballistic-missile shield, citing fears of an attack by North Korea.

The demand will end months of ambiguity from the Tories, who had refused to stake a position after failing to embrace missile defence during their decade in power under Stephen Harper.

It also comes a few weeks after a senior Canadian military officer revealed that official U.S. policy is to not defend Canada in the event of a ballistic missile attack.

Lt.-Gen. Pierre St-Amand, deputy commander at the North American Aerospace Defence Command, also known as Norad, acknowledged U.S. officials could ultimately decide to intervene.

But such a decision would be made "in the heat of the moment," he said, meaning it was not guaranteed.

St-Amand's comments appeared to confirm the worst fears of many people who believe it is time for Canada to join the U.S. ballistic missile defence shield, which it opted out of in 2005.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O'Toole and defence critic James Bezan are expected to refer to the growing threat from North Korea in calling for Canada to join ballistic missile defence.

Some have worried that Canada could be caught in the middle of a conflict between the U.S. and North Korea, which has been showing off its growing nuclear and missile arsenal.

Former national security adviser Richard Fadden warned at a conference hosted by the Canadian Global Affairs Institute that it is only a matter of time before North Korea can attack North America.

"The discussion is academic whether they can do it today or tomorrow or next week, because they're going to be able to do it," Fadden, who advised both Harper and Justin Trudeau, told audience members.

"So what are we going to do about it in this country? And what's the United States going to do about it?"

The U.S. invited Canada to join its continental missile-shield system more than a decade ago, but then-prime minister Paul Martin opted against it in 2005 following a divisive national debate.

Canada has since sat on the sidelines as the U.S. has spent more than $100 billion building a series of land- and sea-based interceptors to stop the type of limited attack North Korea might launch.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau seemed to close the door on joining ballistic missile defence in August, saying Canada would not change its position "any time soon," but re-opened it a crack last month.

"We have not changed our position at this point," Trudeau said on Sept. 19, "but we continue to engage in thoughtful ways to ensure we're doing everything we can and we must do to keep Canadians safe."

The Liberal defence policy, released in June, was also vague on missile defence, saying the threat was one of many being discussed as Canada and the U.S. looked to modernize North America's defences.

The NDP has come out strongly against joining, saying missile defence will lead to another arms race by encouraging potential foes to build their arsenals to overwhelm any missile shield.

Fadden said the defence policy's failure to address ballistic missiles was a "real gap," even as he lamented the lack of political discourse over the government plans to address the threat.

"The (prime minister) and ministers have gone out of their way since the policy became public not to talk about it except to say everything is on the table but nothing is on the table," Fadden told participants.

"We can do a whole variety of things. But not talking about it, it seems to me, is unhelpful."