QUEBEC CITY -- The Conservative Party is staking out territory in Quebec this week, holding its winter caucus meeting in the only province in which it gained seats in the 2015 federal election.

MPs and senators are gathering in Quebec City, where interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose will take questions from reporters Wednesday afternoon.

The meetings started Wednesday morning and continue through Friday. The caucus is set against the backdrop of a leadership race that's growing more competitive with 14 declared candidates (celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary, who has declared his candidacy, is the only one who hasn't officially registered yet).

O'Leary, who has drawn significant attention since first speculating a year ago that he might run, won't be at the caucus gathering. But nine other leadership candidates are current MPs and likely to be working the hallways outside the official opposition's meetings.

The Quebec City meeting is also an opportunity to remind francophones about the 12 MPs from the province -- more than double the number of Quebec seats the Conservatives had before the 2015 election. Much of the media coverage over the last few weeks has emphasized that several of the leadership contestants speak little to no French, particularly earlier this month following the candidates' French-language debate, which was also in Quebec City.

Conservative leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, who is one of the party's Quebec MPs, says it's important the next leader be able to communicate with the 100 ridings in Canada that have sizable francophone populations.

"If we want to be back in government, I don't want to give a 100-riding advantage to [Prime Minister] Justin Trudeau," Bernier said ahead of Ambrose's opening press conference.

The meetings will close with a press conference Friday afternoon.