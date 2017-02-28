The Conservative leadership candidates are meeting again for a debate Tuesday night, but this time the highest profile contestant won't be there.

Celebrity investor Kevin O'Leary says he's skipping the debate because he doesn't like the 14-candidate format, but his opponents point out this debate is billed as bilingual, and O'Leary's French isn't thought to be good enough for him to respond to questions.

Instead, O'Leary is holding a "fireside chat" moderated by former Edmonton MP Tim Uppal. O'Leary is also hosting a hospitality suite following the debate.

Ontario MP Lisa Raitt, who among the leadership candidates has been one of O'Leary's most vocal critics, on Monday called him a chicken for missing the sold-out Edmonton event. It suggests the other contestants are likely to seize the opportunity to remind Conservative Party members of his absence.

It will also allow them to criticize O'Leary without him having the chance to rebut their remarks in person.

The next leader of the Conservative Party will be announced May 27.