Conservative MP Lisa Raitt has launched a campaign against Kellie Leitch and Kevin O'Leary, two of her competitors in the party's leadership race, one day after Leitch drew the attention of Fox's business network.

Leitch appeared on Fox Business Tuesday, billed as the Canadian parliamentarian who wants the same immigration screening as Donald Trump. The appearance came the day before Raitt announced her website focused on drawing attention to the weaknesses of the highest-profile Conservative leadership candidate and the highest-profile potential candidate (O'Leary is publicly considering joining the race and has launched an exploratory committee).

"If we want to bring Conservative ideas back to government in 2019, we need a leader who can beat Justin Trudeau," Raitt said at a press conference in Ottawa on Wednesday, referring to the next election year.

"Instead of talking about broken Liberal promises and foolish Liberal failures in 2019, we would be wasting time and energy on baiting and sensational antics with either O'Leary or with Leitch."

But, while Raitt framed the site as one about both Leitch and O'Leary, the URL -- StopKevinOLeary.com -- makes it apparent the focus is more on one than the other.

"Equally, they are both trying to tap into negative populism," Raitt said.

"If principled and pragmatic Conservatives don't join together, we will see our party hijacked by the loudest voice in the room, who are really just aiming to boost their own profile."

Raitt listed several of O’Leary’s policy positions that she said would hurt the Conservative Party during a general election.

Raitt is the third leadership candidate to publicly question the qualifications of O'Leary, the celebrity investor and chair of O'Leary Financial Group. Last month, Quebec MP Maxime Bernier said O'Leary should reconsider his possible leadership bid because he doesn't speak French. On Tuesday, Saskatchewan MP Andrew Scheer challenged O'Leary to join the leadership race before the party's French-language debate later this month.