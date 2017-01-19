

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA -- A major computer glitch left several Canadian police forces without access to warrants, criminal histories and other information vital for officers to do their jobs, CTV News has confirmed.

The RCMP and other Canadian police forces lost access overnight to the Canadian Police Information Centre, a massive database run by the RCMP and accessible by other forces. A government website describes the database as providing "information about crimes and criminals."

The system encountered a "failure," according to an email sent to Mounties about the problems, and was down for several hours overnight.

Police officers access the system thousands of times a day to run license plates, check a subject's criminal history and verify whether the subject may have an outstanding warrant. Officers sought work-arounds while the system was down, including phone calls and faxes.

Two sources told CTV News it's not uncommon for CPIC to be unavailable.

With files from Mercedes Stephenson