Commissioner resigns from MMIW inquiry
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9:53AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 11, 2017 9:57AM EDT
OTTAWA - The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says Marilyn Poitras has resigned as a commissioner.
The decision comes shortly after the departure of the commission's executive director, Michele Moreau, who cited personal reasons in her resignation.
Poitras was named last summer to the highly-anticipated inquiry along with four others including chief commissioner Marion Buller.
She has worked as an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan since 2009.
The federal government has earmarked $53.8 million and two years for the inquiry but Buller has already indicated more time and funding will be required.
Indigenous advocates and leaders have raised concerns about the process and about the communication surrounding its work.
