

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The inquiry into missing and murdered Indigenous women says Marilyn Poitras has resigned as a commissioner.

The decision comes shortly after the departure of the commission's executive director, Michele Moreau, who cited personal reasons in her resignation.

Poitras was named last summer to the highly-anticipated inquiry along with four others including chief commissioner Marion Buller.

She has worked as an assistant professor at the University of Saskatchewan since 2009.

The federal government has earmarked $53.8 million and two years for the inquiry but Buller has already indicated more time and funding will be required.

Indigenous advocates and leaders have raised concerns about the process and about the communication surrounding its work.