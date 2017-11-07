

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- China's ambassador to Canada says his country hopes the U.S., Canada and Mexico can "make achievements" in ongoing NAFTA talks.

Ambassador Lu Shaye says his country has taken "close notice" of North American Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

He says that no matter what trade policy is adopted by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, China will step forward to support a multilateral trade system.

He says China believes in an open trade policy.

Lu says China has common interest with Canada in supporting multilateralism and will work to promote its trade relations with the U.S.

The ambassador made the comments today in Halifax following a meeting with Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil and his cabinet.