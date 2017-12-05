

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says getting China into Canada's international alliance to wean the world off coal power would be a huge win, but says the world's most populous country cannot make that kind of commitment right now.

McKenna is in Beijing this week as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's China trade mission.

She tells The Canadian Press she trusts China is committed to climate change, but its reliance on coal is too heavy for it to join the alliance Canada launched with the United Kingdom last month.

Coal is considered to be one of the dirtiest sources of electricity and if it is not mostly eliminated over the next decade or so, the world will struggle to meet its goal of keeping global warming to within two degrees Celsius compared to pre-industrial levels.

Eighteen other nations signed onto the coal phase-out alliance, but most barely use coal at all, with the biggest users such as China, India, Germany and the United States not part of it.

China and Canada released a joint statement on climate change and clean growth Monday in which both commit to ensuring the success of the Paris climate change accord including cutting fossil fuel use as a source of energy but McKenna says China still needs to find a way to provide electricity to its 1.3 billion citizens and it can't yet commit to eliminating coal as a source of that power.