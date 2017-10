The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Advocates are urging the federal immigration minister to overturn the decision to turn away a former U.S. soldier convicted of leaking thousands of classified documents.

Chelsea Manning was stopped at the Canada-U.S. border last month on the grounds that her American criminal record made her inadmissible to Canada.

She had planned to travel to Montreal and Vancouver, but Canadian officials determined her crimes were akin to violations of Canadian laws prohibiting treason and she was refused entry.

Her case has now been referred to the Immigration and Refugee Board for a hearing and advocates want Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen to overturn that decision.

Human rights groups, internet law advocates, academics and a Canadian senator are among those who have written to Hussen, saying Manning poses no public safety risk and should be allowed into Canada.

A spokesman for the minister said Hussen had no comment, citing privacy concerns and the fact the case is before the courts.