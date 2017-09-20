OTTAWA -- Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr is demanding Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer denounce a longtime Conservative MP for his “sexist” language.

Responding to the first question in question period Tuesday, Carr rose to rebut Scheer's attack on the Liberals’ proposed tax changes by demanding he denounce Gerry Ritz for comparing Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna to a Barbie doll.

"All week Conservatives pretended to stand up for business women. But I can tell you members on this side were deeply disappointed by comments made by the Conservative member for Battlefords—Lloydminster about the minister of environment and climate change,” said Carr.

"We can all agree that sexist comments should not be part of the public debate or part of any conversation anywhere, period. So I ask the leader of the opposition, will he stand here today, do the right thing, and denounce his member’s comments and ask him to issue a full apology?"

Scheer did not.

Carr then rose again to say "how disappointing" it was that he wouldn't apologize for Ritz's remarks.

Ritz, a former minister, wrote "Has anyone told our climate Barbie!" Tuesday in response to another tweet that quoted a U.S. economist about the Paris Agreement on climate change

The tweet was later deleted from his account, but not until after Twitter users – including McKenna -- called him out for the comment.

"Do you use that sexist language about your daughter, mother, sister?" McKenna tweeted late Tuesday evening.

"We need more women in politics," she added. "Your sexist comments won't stop us."

After McKenna’s tweet, Ritz wrote on Twitter: "I apologize for the use of Barbie, it is not reflective of the role the Minister plays."

Ritz announced his intention to resign in August, and said he wouldn’t be returning to his seat in the House of Commons this fall.

On Wednesday, Ritz's Parliament Hill office confirmed that he sent a letter of resignation to the Speaker of the House of Commons shortly after announcing he would be resigning, indicating his intent to vacate his seat, effective Oct. 2.

Scheer also came under fire in question period on Tuesday over another member of the Conservative caucus. Carolyn Bennett, the government's Crown-Indigenous relations minister, called on the Conservatives to remove Sen. Lynn Beyak from caucus after she urged Indigenous people in Canada to trade in their status cards.

A number of Liberals have taken to social media to denounce Ritz, including Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan who called the comments “unacceptable.”