

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Kevin O'Leary found himself the target of a few digs in the early going at the Conservative leadership debate Saturday night, with his rivals taking some light hearted digs at the celebrity businessman.

The debate starts at 6 p.m. EST. CLICK HERE to watch live

MP's Erin O'Toole and Andrew Scheer both took digs at O'Leary over the Liberal government's emission reduction plans with O'Toole accusing the businessman of first supporting the Liberals' carbon pricing plan and then changing his position as he eyed the Conservative leadership.

MP Kellie Leitch, who was sitting beside O'Leary, made reference of reports that non-Conservatives were joining the party to stop her from becoming leader, joking that she never expected to be sitting beside one of them.

In the early part of the debate, O'Leary didn't rise to the bait offered by his rivals and stated his positions on environmental and justice issues.

O'Leary only formally joined the competition after the last leadership debate, his timing an effort to avoid making his debut during a French-only event -- despite having been born in Quebec, he speaks little of that language.

There's no denying, however, that his campaign has financial firepower.

O'Leary's campaign claims to have signed up 9,000 members and raised $300,000 in the first 10 days he was in the race. It took Kellie Leitch, whose focus on immigration reform has also elicited comparisons to Trump, three months to raise that much.

The debate was moderated by Rob Moore, a former Tory MP who serves as the federal party's shadow critic for Atlantic issues despite losing his House of Commons seat in 2015, when the Conservatives were wiped out in eastern Canada.

Rebuilding the party's support there is seen as crucial for the party. Two leadership candidates -- O'Toole and Lisa Raitt -- have both played up their East Coast roots in launching their respective leadership bids.

Raitt has also been one of the most outspoken critics of O'Leary's decision to join the race.

Well before he officially declared himself in the race, she launched a website specifically to highlight what she considers reasons he's wrong for the party and for the country.

Raitt has also come out strongly against Leitch, whose contentious policy of screening immigrants for "Canadian values" was back in the news this past week. A banner listing the names of the Quebec mosque victims was draped over her constituency office with a call for her to resign.