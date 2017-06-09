

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Hundreds of Canadian troops will start arriving in Latvia on Saturday to lead a multinational battle group as part of its commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s pledge to lead a NATO battle group in Latvia as part of the alliance’s Enhanced Forward Presence in Eastern Europe during a meeting of NATO leaders in Belgium in May.

The mission will see four multinational, combat-ready, defensive battle groups deployed to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland on a rotational basis, to reinforce NATO’s presence in the Black Sea region.

Canada will head the Latvia battle group and will contribute 455 Land Task Force personnel, including a battlegroup headquarters element, mechanized infantry company and combat service support.

The Canadians will officially take command of the Latvia mission, based at Camp Adazi, on June 19.

The United States, Germany and the United Kingdom will lead the other three battle groups included in the Enhanced Forward Presence mission.

Ahead of the Canadian forces’ arrival in Latvia, CTV News’ Mercedes Stephenson has been reporting from Camp Adazi where an annual NATO training exercise called Exercise Saber Strike 17 is already underway.

A small number of Canadian troops in other European countries have been participating in the long-standing multinational training effort, which began on May 28.

Stephenson posted a video of a fighter jet flying overhead during the exercise on Friday.

Fighter jets overhead at NATO Exercise Saber Strike in Latvia #reporterlife #nato #travel #military #caf A post shared by Mercedes Stephenson (@mercedesctv) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:41am PDT

American and Polish tanks travel together to open up their main weapons systems in Adazi, Latvia.

American and Polish tanks roll out together to open up their main weapons systems #military #travel #saberstrike #reporterlife #pewpewlife A post shared by Mercedes Stephenson (@mercedesctv) on Jun 9, 2017 at 3:42am PDT

An Apache Gunship flies overhead during the training in this photo taken by Stephenson on Friday.

Soldiers are shown participating in the NATO exercises in Latvia.

Stephenson described what she heard during one of the exercises to clear obstacles.

“Two big concussive booms and ‘Breach! Breach! Breach!!!’” she wrote.