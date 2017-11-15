

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Canadian woman who died in Cambodia this week has been identified as Abbey Amisola from Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old woman and her friend were found dead in a hostel in the city of Kampot on Tuesday.

“It’s shocking. It’s unreal,” a relative told CTV Winnipeg on Wednesday. “It’s hard to believe.”

Media outlets in the U.K. have reported that Amisola and her friend, a British backpacker, were found dead in a Cambodian hostel.

Lee Verlander, from the Monkey Republic hostel in Kampot, said in an emailed statement that the two women had been feeling “unwell” and had visited a pharmacy to get medication.

“The staff at Monkey Republic are devastated by the tragic deaths of the two young women,” he wrote.

Local police are currently investigating the deaths, Verlander said.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed earlier on Wednesday that a Canadian woman has died in Cambodia.

“Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of the Canadian citizen who has passed away,” a Global Affairs spokesperson told CTV News in an email.

Consular officials in Cambodia are providing consular assistance to the family and are in touch with local authorities, though Global Affairs wouldn’t provide any further information, citing the Privacy Act.

Amisola was a member of the Manitoba Teachers Society, according to its president Norm Gould.

“We are touched and saddened to hear about the sudden passing of our MTS member Abbey Gail Amisola. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Abbey’s family and those who knew her,” Gould said.

With files from CTV Winnipeg