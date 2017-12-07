OTTAWA – Canadian veterans are at "significantly higher risk" of death by suicide than the general public, according to a new federal study that found young male veterans, and female veterans overall, are at the highest risk.

Male veterans had a 36 per cent higher risk of death by suicide than the general population, while female veterans had an 81 per cent higher risk than the general population.

Male veterans are 1.4 times more likely to die by suicide compared to the general male population.

Female veterans have an 1.8 times higher risk of death by suicide compared to the general female population.

The risk of suicide for male and female veterans has been stable over the last four decades, the study found.

The findings are part of the "2017 Veteran Suicide Mortality Study" released by Veterans Affairs Canada on Thursday. The study looked at a span of 37 years—between 1976 and 2012 -- of Canadian mortality data from Statistics Canada, as well as the military career records of 200,734 former Canadian Armed Forces personnel.

Over the 37 years of the study, 1,421 male veterans, and 65 female veterans died by suicide, according to the minister's office.

Prior Veterans Affairs Canada studies have found a higher pervasiveness of mental health issues among veterans.

It is the first ever time the federal government has collated data on veteran suicide and the government intends to use the study’s findings to inform suicide prevention for veterans.

"The Veteran Suicide Mortality Study is an important step to understanding suicide within our Veteran population and help us create programs and services that deal with the issue effectively," said Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan in a statement to CTV News.

In October, the federal government announced a suicide prevention strategy which aims to improve services and supports offered to members of the military and veterans, to try to reduce the number of suicides among Canadian soldiers.

"It’s a difficult thing to talk about, because it’s not numbers. These are real people, real families, there’s devastation in the wake of a suicide. All I can tell you is that we’re going to keep trying. We’ll keep applying effort, get people into mental health care and do everything we can using best practices and partnering with as many people and as many organizations as we have to try to prevent the suicides," said Canada’s top soldier, Chief of defence staff Gen. Jonathan Vance, in an end of year interview with CTV News' Mercedes Stephenson last week.