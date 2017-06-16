

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Canadian and Russian officials quietly met in Ottawa this week to discuss ways to fight terrorism -- the first such meeting in years.

Global Affairs Canada says the meeting was part of a regular discussion between Canadian officials and counterparts from different countries.

But the talks are notable given persistent tensions between the two countries, including Canada's condemnation of Russia's actions in Ukraine and its support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Canada has deployed troops to Latvia and Ukraine over fears of Russian action in eastern Europe, while some in government have raised the spectre of potential Russian interference in the next election.

Still, the meeting was timely, given that a suicide bomber struck the St. Petersburg subway system two months ago, killing 16 people, including the perpetrator.

The Liberals promised during the last election to re-engage with Russia, but have since backed off such comments and instead taken a harder line with the country.