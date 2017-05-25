

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will continue to share information with its intelligence allies, despite a series of recent leaks from the United States.

"We continue to be an important and trusted ally in the global intelligence communities," Trudeau said in Brussels on Thursday, ahead of a NATO summit.

The prime minister said Canada remains committed to its Five Eyes intelligence-sharing partnership with the U.S., U.K., Australia and New Zealand, and that it will continue to work with its partners to promote a "free and open society." He added that the country has directly participated in and benefited from this intelligence-sharing partnership in the past. "Canada is a proud and useful member of the Five Eyes partnership specifically, but also of global intelligence-sharing networks."

The U.S. has come under fire in recent weeks for several high-profile leaks, including two involving information obtained from its allies. On Wednesday, the U.K. criticized U.S. intelligence officials for allowing details of an investigation into the Manchester bombing to leak to the press. Prior to that, U.S. President Donald Trump was criticized for telling Russian officials about a foreign intelligence source embedded within the Islamic State.

The White House said Trump's disclosure to the Russians was "wholly appropriate," while the president declared he had an "absolute right" to share facts "pertaining to terrorism."

Trump also informed Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte that two U.S. nuclear submarines were in North Korean waters, according to a transcript of the conversation released by the Philippines and confirmed by the White House.