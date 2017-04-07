Canada supports U.S. missile strike in Syria: PM
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in New York on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (Sean Kilpatrick / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 7, 2017 8:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 7, 2017 8:39AM EDT
OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada fully supports what he called the United States' "limited and focused action" in carrying out a missile strike on Syria in retaliation for this week's chemical weapons attack.
In a statement released Friday morning, Trudeau said Canada will continue to back diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in the Middle Eastern country.
The prime minister also denounced Syrian President Bashar Assad's use of chemical weapons, saying "these gruesome attacks cannot be permitted to continue operating with impunity."
The U.S. fired almost 60 missiles from two warships on Thursday evening against a government-controlled air base in central Syria.
A spokesperson for National Defence in Ottawa said early today that Canadian Forces personnel were not involved in the missile strike.
The statement added that Canadian operations in the region remain unchanged.
Global Affairs issued a corresponding statement saying Canada "continues to condemn in the strongest of terms chemical weapons attacks against Syrian civilians" and that Canadian officials have "been in touch" with their U.S. counterparts.
The statement added that Canada supports efforts "to stop these atrocities."
