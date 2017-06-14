Canada envoy to U.S. embarrassed by delays in Parliament over preclearance bill
The chief of operations for the Canada Border Services Agency's Stanstead sector stands at the Canadian port of entry in Stanstead, Que., Nov. 14, 2012. (AP / Toby Talbot)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 6:02PM EDT
OTTAWA - Canada's envoy to the United States says he is embarrassed it is taking so long for Parliament to pass a new law that would pave the way for greater preclearance at the border.
Ambassador David MacNaughton says he leaned on U.S. lawmakers to pass a law that would allow passengers to be precleared at a greater number of airports to allow the speedy flow of people across the 49th parallel.
But Canada's bill has been before the House of Commons public safety committee for several months.
MacNaughton told a Senate committee he regularly gets asked by Americans where the accompanying Canadian legislation is and he's embarrassed to say it is not ready.
At the moment, passengers flying to American cities through eight major Canadian airports can be precleared there by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers.
That program is to be expanded to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Quebec City's Jean Lesage International Airport and in March the two countries agreed to expand it to other, unspecified locations.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Six bills to watch as Parliament winds down
- PMO says it can't reveal staff salaries over 'privacy considerations'
- Award costs, reduce sentences when trials delayed unduly, senators say
- Expats fret bill allowing them to vote is dying, despite Liberal promises
- Liberals' Senate representative tries to keep infrastructure bank in budget bill