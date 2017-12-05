

The Canadian Press





GUANGZHOU, China -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is selling Canada as good place for foreign investment at a major conference of international business leaders in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

Trudeau is addressing the Fortune Global Forum, after starting Wednesday with a meeting of Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang.

He is telling a large business audience that Canada is a stable and predictable destination for investment with a good banking system

He also says globalizatoin has left some people behind, and they need to be helped to succeed.

The prime minister has a number of meetings scheduled including with Jack Ma of the Chinese powerhouse Alibaba, and the chairman of the Ford Motor Company, William Ford Jr.

Canada and China are still working towards starting formal free talks, a task that has been given to International Trade Minister Francois-Philippe Champange, who stayed behind in Beijing where Trudeau held meetings earlier in the week.