

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Thorny issues cropping up at the 49th parallel will be on the agenda Friday when new U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly visits Ottawa.

The office of Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says the discussions will focus on traveller screening, immigration policy and visa issues.

Canada is grappling with a recent surge of would-be refugees coming north through remote border points as well as fallout from a U.S. ban on travellers from several predominantly Muslim countries.

Kelly will have bilateral meetings with Goodale, Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Other priorities for the two countries include continental security, namely plans to expand collection and sharing of data about people leaving Canada and the United States.

In addition, says Goodale's office, they will talk about cross-border trade, law-enforcement co-operation and public works projects.