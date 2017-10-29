

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - A new law in Quebec banning face coverings for anyone who receives or provides public services has some Muslim students reconsidering the idea of pursuing their education in that province.

The passing of Bill 62, which would prohibit anyone wearing a face covering from receiving a provincial or municipal service such as public transit, has sparked a strong public backlash.

Amid criticisms that the controversial bill uniquely targets Muslim women, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has even opened the door to federal intervention.

Regardless of any future legal challenges, some students say the passing of the bill has already changed their perception of a province they'd once considered moving to in pursuit of post-secondary education.

They say the new law makes them feel as though Muslims are no longer welcome in the province.

They also fear the legislation would make it difficult to access basic services that are key to student life.