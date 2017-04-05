Beyak removed from Senate committee over residential school comments
Sen. Lynn Beyak speaks to reporters before a Senate committee hearing in Ottawa, on March 28, 2017. (CTV News)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 6:46PM EDT
OTTAWA - Conservative Sen. Lynn Beyak, who famously declared "some good" came out of Canada's residential schools, has been removed from the Senate's committee on aboriginal peoples.
A spokesperson for interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose says the senator's controversial comments do not reflect the party's position on residential schools.
Earlier this week, an indigenous senator who sits on the committee said she would boycott its meetings as long as Beyak was still a member.
Sen. Sandra Lovelace Nicholas says she was "shocked and dismayed" by her Senate colleague's remarks.
Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission spent six years examining the legacy of the government-funded, church-operated schools, infamous hotbeds of abuse and mistreatment that operated from the 1870s to 1996.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde has also called for Beyak to be removed from the committee.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- Beyak removed from Senate committee over residential school comments
- Conservative leadership candidates debate on CTV Power Play: Day 3
- Police urge Liberals away from making it legal to grow pot at home
- Mulroney on his role helping Trudeau, despite rivalry with dad: 'That was then'
- Western provinces expect feds to cover costs associated with marijuana legalization