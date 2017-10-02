

The Canadian Press





VICTORIA - British Columbia's government has put forward legislation that would restrict lobbying efforts by former politicians and their employees.

Attorney David Eby introduced amendments to the Lobbyists Registration Act on Monday, saying the rules would ban former public office holders and their senior staff from lobbying government for two years after they leave their position.

Public office holders include cabinet ministers, parliamentary secretaries, deputy ministers, ministry CEOs, and the two most senior positions at universities, school boards, health authority boards, hospitals and a number of Crown corporations.

The proposed rules would allow the registrar of lobbyists to grant an exemption to the two-year ban if it was deemed best for the public interest.

The registrar could also impose fines of up to $25,000 for violations of the rules.

Eby says the legislation would increase transparency and eliminate undue influence or the use of insider information by lobbyists.