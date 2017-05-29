B.C. Greens back NDP for minority government
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, May 29, 2017 4:28PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 29, 2017 5:04PM EDT
British Columbia's NDP and Green Party have reached an agreement to form a minority government that would end 16 years of BC Liberal Party dominance in the province.
More to come...
