

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta's economy shrank sharply for the second year in a row last year, but the NDP government says the outlook is improving.

The province's year-end financial statement says the provincial economy contracted by 3.5 per cent in 2016, following a 3.6 per cent reduction in 2015 brought on by the severe downturn in oil prices.

The deficit for the 2016-17 fiscal year came in at $10.8 billion --in line with the government's most recent forecasts, and $263 million higher than anticipated in the budget.

Total revenues were $1 billion more than expected at $42.4 billion, thanks in part to higher resource revenues, investment income and federal transfers.

But that increased cash was offset by lower personal income taxes and profits at provincial business enterprises.

The government says positive economic signs began to emerge around this time last year and have continued into early 2017, including a bump in manufacturing sales and rig activity.