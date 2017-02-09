'Ambassador Sarah Palin' prospect is no laughing matter, NDP MPs say
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:34PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 1:35PM EST
OTTAWA - At least two federal New Democrat MPs don't find all the conjecture about Sarah Palin becoming U.S. ambassador to Canada very funny.
New Democrat Nathan Cullen says if Palin was named the top U.S. representative to Canada, it would be tantamount to having to deal with two Donald Trumps.
The ambassador's job has been vacant since last month when Obama appointee Bruce Heyman resigned following Trump's inauguration as president.
White House press secretary Sean Spicer fuelled the rumour mill Wednesday when he didn't outright deny the possibility, sending tongues wagging on social media.
Cullen says making Palin ambassador would be detrimental to Canada's efforts to build a stronger relationship with the Trump administration.
He says it would be hard to take her seriously.
