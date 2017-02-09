

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - At least two federal New Democrat MPs don't find all the conjecture about Sarah Palin becoming U.S. ambassador to Canada very funny.

New Democrat Nathan Cullen says if Palin was named the top U.S. representative to Canada, it would be tantamount to having to deal with two Donald Trumps.

The ambassador's job has been vacant since last month when Obama appointee Bruce Heyman resigned following Trump's inauguration as president.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer fuelled the rumour mill Wednesday when he didn't outright deny the possibility, sending tongues wagging on social media.

Cullen says making Palin ambassador would be detrimental to Canada's efforts to build a stronger relationship with the Trump administration.

He says it would be hard to take her seriously.