In this May 10, 2017 file photo, Alberta Premier Rachel Notley leaves Queen's Park Legislature following a meeting with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne in Toronto. (Chris Young / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, June 15, 2017 2:32PM EDT
EDMONTON -- Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is criticizing two opposition conservative leaders over online abuse of an openly gay staffer.
Notley says any politician who wants to lead modern-day Albertans must either step up and speak out on fundamental issues like human rights or stand down from running.
Notley made the comments after Wildrose Party staffer Cody Johnston was hectored and abused by fellow party supporters on social media over the weekend for announcing he was attending Edmonton's Pride parade.
Wildrose Party Leader Brian Jean reacted to the issue three days later, saying he and his party do not condone intolerance.
Notley says that response was late and weak, and questioned why Progressive Conservative Leader Jason Kenney has remained silent.
Kenney's PCs and Jean's Wildrose have struck a tentative deal to join forces as the new United Conservative Party pending approval of members from both parties next month.
