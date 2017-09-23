

The Canadian Press





EDMONTON - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says the opposition United Conservatives are determined to wreak havoc on working families and bring harm to gay children.

Notley made the comments in a fiery campaign-style speech to party faithful today at a meeting of the Alberta NDP provincial council.

She says voters face a critical choice in the next election that will reverberate for generations, and says it will be won not in the media but on the doorsteps, coffees shops and online.

Notley says the UCP will return to the days of the Progressive Conservatives, where front-line services and help for families were cut in favour of perks and tax breaks for political friends.

Notley attacked as "super-cruel" the comment from UCP leadership candidate Jason Kenney that parents should be told if their child joins a gay-straight alliance at school.

She says it will lead to children being outed.