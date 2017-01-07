Alberta dinner with Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway cancelled
Kellyanne Conway walks past reporters in the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, in New York. (AP / Evan Vucci)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 7, 2017 3:19PM EST
CALGARY - A visit to Alberta by a senior advisor to President-elect Donald Trump has been cancelled.
Kellyanne Conway was to speak at a private dinner in Calgary hosted by the Alberta Prosperity Fund on Jan. 12, and also tour the oilsands near Fort McMurray.
The conservative political action committee had announced the dinner and tour in late November, just weeks after Trump won the U.S. election.
But the group's president, Barry McNamar, says in a news release that "a visit is just not possible at this time" despite efforts by both sides.
Trump's inauguration will take place in Washington on Jan. 20.
The news release says Conway's visit has not been rescheduled and tickets for the sold-out dinner will be refunded.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Politics
- U.S. economy depends on Canada, Ontario finance minister warns
- Exclusive: Top Trudeau advisers have high-level meetings with Trump officials
- Trudeau hoping to connect with Canadians after fundraising criticism
- Trudeau spent vacation on Aga Khan's private island
- N.S. cabinet minister thanks community for support as husband gets bail