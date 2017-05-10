

Laura Kane, The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- British Columbia Premier Christy Clark has spoken to the lieutenant-governor after the Liberals squeaked out a razor-thin victory over the NDP, leaving the province with its first minority government in 65 years.

The premier's office says Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon has asked Clark to continue governing after the election.

The results of the election will remain unclear for at least two weeks while absentee ballots are counted, which could flip close ridings including Courtenay-Comox, where the NDP won by nine votes.

Clark's party won 43 seats while the NDP led by John Horgan collected 41 and the Greens under Andrew Weaver's leadership won three ridings in the 87-seat legislature. The Liberals only need one more seat for a majority.

Even after the final results are announced May 24, tight races could trigger judicial recounts.

With three seats, the Green party holds the balance of power in the legislature -- a remarkable position for party leader Andrew Weaver after becoming the first Green elected four years ago.

But don't expect negotiations on the possible framework of a minority government to start until after the dust settles, said Richard Johnston, a political scientist at the University of British Columbia.

"It's entirely possible, first of all, that it won't be a minority government," he said.

"Substantively, it's easier to imagine a deal between the Greens and the NDP -- not personality wise, but on substance. John Horgan has already signalled the basis of the deal."

Horgan said in his speech after the results that a majority of British Columbians voted for a new government and that needs to be considered. He said voters want changes to political fundraising laws and electoral reform -- two of the Green party's priorities.

Johnston said if the results remain a Liberal minority government with the Greens holding the balance of power, Weaver has to be careful. Supporting minority governments is usually perilous for the smaller parties, he said.

In Weaver's case, that could also mean supporting the NDP to achieve his goals.

"If the results are as they are now, 43 seats for the Liberals, that means that in order to effect the change that I think Weaver reasonably interprets the electorate to have called for, does require him to support the loser. Optically, that's not great."