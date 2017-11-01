OTTAWA – The number of backlogged public servant pay cases due to issues with the Phoenix pay system has grown from last month, with 265,000 pay transactions now past due.

Yesterday marked the one year anniversary of when the federal government promised to have Phoenix system fixed. The government now says more than half of public servants are still experiencing “some form of pay issue.”

Wednesday’s update to Public Services “pay dashboard,” which is tracking the progress on fixing the problem-plagued payroll system for federal workers, shows an increase of 8,000 cases from September.

As of Sept. 20, there were 257,000 cases of employee pay issues left to be resolved.

The government says this increase is the result of continuing to deal with the influx new collective agreements, which has been "more complex and time consuming than initially anticipated,” the update on the website reads.

The Phoenix system, initiated by the previous Conservative government in 2009, was meant to streamline the payroll of public servants and save more than $70-million annually. Already, the government has planned to spend $400-million over two years trying to fix it.

The government first rolled out the new Phoenix pay system for approximately 300,000 employees in Feb. 2016, and by summer that year, there were 82,000 cases of public servants either receiving no pay, or incorrect pay.

The initial promise from the department was to have the backlog of problematic pay cases resolved by Oct. 31, 2016.

Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough is expected to speak to the latest numbers following question period.

More to come.