OTTAWA -- The federal government will announce $867 million in assistance to the softwood lumber industry, CTV News has learned.

That includes $605 million in loan guarantees, $160 million in market transition help and $9.5 million in EI support for workers, CTV Power Play host Don Martin reported.

A 10-year agreement between Canada and the U.S. expired in October, 2015, with a one-year extension expiring 12 months later. The American industry moved quickly to request sanctions on Canadian lumber yards.

The U.S. Commerce Department in April imposed 24 per cent tariffs on Canadian lumber sales, provoking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to release a letter confirming he's considering banning U.S. thermal coal shipments through British Columbia.

The softwood dispute dates back decades, but comes amid a renewed round of trade skirmishes, including the U.S. demanding to renegotiate NAFTA.

NDP Leader Tom Mulcair called the near-billion dollar lifeline to the lumber industry a “patchwork” and “last minute” solution to a problem the Trudeau Liberals should have been well prepared for.

“They did not have a plan for something that was entirely predictable,” he said. “I couldn’t believe (Natural Resources) Minister Carr saying, ‘Oh, we had no idea this was coming.’ What do you mean you had no idea this was coming? Everybody knew this was coming in the industry.”